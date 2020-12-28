Mumbai Gives Cold Response To Covaxin Trials, Not Enough Volunteers

Local municipal councilor, Nehala Shah, has blamed lack of awareness for the fiasco (Representational)

The people of Mumbai have not shown the expected enthusiasm in participating in the phase 3 trials of Covaxin, a homegrown anti-Covid vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council For Medical Research or ICMR, sources say. Out of 2,000 people required to hold trials in two government-run hospitals of the Maharashtra capital, only 750 have volunteered so far, officials say.

The phase 3 trials of the vaccine in development have to be completed by December 31. Mumbai's JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital have been tasked to carry out the trials on 1,000 people each. So far, however, only 399 people have volunteered at JJ Hospital and 350 at Sion Hospital.

The cold response of the masses to the trials have prompted an appeal from the head of the Sion Hospital seeking volunteers for the crucial procedure.

Local municipal councilor, Nehala Shah, has blamed lack of awareness for the fiasco.

"Because of the low awareness of what we need for vaccine trials, people don't know where to go, where to register and how to volunteer; because of this, people don't know where they will get information," she said.

Nisha Koeri, an officer at the non-profit Awaken India, explained why she would not have her family take the vaccine. "The vaccine that is coming, to me, is appearing to be dangerous. It is being described as an MRNA vaccine, which explains the ability to change the human DNA. What is the need for such a vaccine for a flu-like disease?" she said.

The company earlier this month said that Covaxin had shown long-term antibody and T-cell (immune) memory responses three months after being administered into Phase 1 volunteers and tolerable safety outcomes in Phase 2 study.

In phase 2, it showed enhanced humoral and cell- mediated immune responses and the results were found in the safety and immunogenicity clinical trial of the vaccine candidate, the company had added.

ICMR, the highest medical research body in the country, last week said that the indigenous vaccine has drawn global attention. "Data generated from within India underlines the impressive safety and immunogenicity profile of Covaxin and sparks Lancet's interest in publishing them," it tweeted.