Girl Fell Due To Own Negligence: Man Accused Of Throwing Her Off Building

The incident took place at an apartment in South Mumbai at around 7.30 pm on Saturday evening.

A 43-year-old man, who is accused of throwing his friend's three-year-old daughter from the seventh floor of his apartment, has claimed innocence and alleged that the girl fell due to her own negligence.

"This is totally a false case. He (Anil Chaukani) had no role in this. Three children were playing in Anil's house and the girl fell due to her own negligence. He had taken the child to the hospital. Nobody had seen the incident. Anil and the girl's father had a clash once and the latter also threatened to implicate him in a false case," Sunil Pandey, the accused's advocate told reporters.

The child died in a hospital soon after the fall.

The advocate further claimed that Anil Chaukani's family lives in Mauritius, where they own a big business.

However, the police have said that it was Anil Chaukani who had thrown his friend's daughter from the seventh floor of the apartment building. Three of Rameshlal's children, including the 3-year-old were playing at Chaukani's house at the time of the incident.

"An incident took place in which the accused threw his friend''s three-year-old girl from the seventh floor. We don''t know the reason yet. Chaukani went to the girl''s house and asked the children to attend a party at his house. Chaukani and girl's father Rameshlal were friends. We got the information from the control room. Chaukani had informed them," a senior police officer told ANI.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. Anil Chaukani was produced in the local court on Sunday which sent him to five days in police custody.

