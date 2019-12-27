Read inOther Languages

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Chemical Godown; 9 Firetrucks On Spot

Kurla fire: The fire broke out in the industrial gala at Subhash Nagar in Sakinaka at 5.35 pm and is spread over 30 to 35 godowns containing various chemicals.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Chemical Godown; 9 Firetrucks On Spot

Mumbai fire: A number of people shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Mumbai's suburban Ghatkopar this evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

Nine fire engines are at the spot which has been declared a Level 4 fire. The fire broke out in the industrial gala at Subhash Nagar in Sakinaka at 5.35 pm and is spread over 30 to 35 godowns containing various chemicals.

Videos show smoke billowing out from the factory that has enveloped the sky in the area. A number of people shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter.


Efforts are on to put out the fire. More details are awaited.

Comments
Mumbai FireGhatkopar FireMumbai factory fire

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News