Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Chemical Godown; 9 Firetrucks On Spot

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Mumbai's suburban Ghatkopar this evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

Nine fire engines are at the spot which has been declared a Level 4 fire. The fire broke out in the industrial gala at Subhash Nagar in Sakinaka at 5.35 pm and is spread over 30 to 35 godowns containing various chemicals.

Videos show smoke billowing out from the factory that has enveloped the sky in the area. A number of people shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter.

Efforts are on to put out the fire. More details are awaited.