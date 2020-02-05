Fire In Mumbai Building, 8 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Garden, around 7 pm.

Mumbai Fire: Search and rescue operation is going on at the building.

Mumbai:

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at one of the 15 floors of a residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Mumbai civic body's disaster management cell.

A Fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure. The fire was escalated to level III in the night, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

