Mumbai Records 19,474 Fresh Covid Cases, 4% Lower Than Yesterday

Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday's 20,318. The city reported 7 Covid-related deaths.

Of the total 19,474 cases, 82 per cent (15,969) are asymptomatic.

1,240 coronavirus patients have been hospitalised today and of them, 118 are on oxygen support.

The financial capital now has 111,437 active Covid cases. As many as 7,432 or 21.3 percent of 34,960 hospital beds in the city are now occupied.

About 8,063 people recovered and were discharged as of today's report. The recovery rate currently stands at 85%, down from yesterday's 86%.

Meanwhile today morning, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Gateway of India and requested the visitors to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, further asking them not to feel scared.

In a surprise visit to Gateway of India, Ms Pednekar met with the people and said action will be taken against those who will not follow the guidelines.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 cases and 5 Covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra yesterday added 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths.