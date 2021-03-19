30 New Covid Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi, First Daily High In 6 Months

Dharavi is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh.

After a gap of six months, Dharavi in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is once again witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, the latest data released by the Health authorities show. The slum-dominated area located in the heart of the financial capital recorded 30 cases in the last 24 hours, the data shows.

The last time Dharavi, infamous as Asia's largest slum, recorded such a daily rise was on September 11 when 33 cases were reported.

With the addition of the new infections reported on Thursday, the caseload in the area has reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

Dharavi - which is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh - recorded 117 cases in January but has since seen a daily rise in cases in the following months. From February -when it reported 157 cases - the number of infections has shot by 35 per cent to 213 cases in March.

At present 140 persons from the area are undergoing treatment for the virus while 3,872 have been discharged.

Neighbouring Mahim and Dadar areas have also been witnessing a surge in Covid cases. With 41 new cases, Dadar's COVID-19 caseload has reached 5,345.

Mahim reported 31 cases, taking its total tally to 5,268.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded its highest-ever one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3,52,835, civic officials said.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.51 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate of cases has gone down to 136 days from 417 days.

With inputs from PTI