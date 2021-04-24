Mumbai Civic Body To Set Up 16 Oxygen Generating Plants At Hospitals

Once operational, it will provide 43 metric tonnes of oxygen per day, the civic body said (File)

The Mumbai Civic body today announced that it will set up 16 oxygen generating plants in 12 city hospitals amid a phenomenal rise in demand for liquid medical oxygen and a dire shortage of the same across the country.

Once operational, it will provide 43 metric tonnes of oxygen per day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Compared to the cost per litre of oxygen supplied through jumbo cylinders, these plants will cut the rates by half, said the civic body.

The project is expected to be completed within a month after its tender is cleared. It is estimated to cost around Rs 90 crore, it said.

Maharashtra, the worst Covid-hit state, on Friday logged 773 coronavirus deaths, registering its biggest single-day spike in the death count, according to official data. It also reported 66,836 new cases as the devastating second wave of infections sweeps through the country.

The state currently has 6,91,851 active cases - highest in the country. The case positivity rate is a whopping 16.53 per cent.

Among "high Covid-burden states", Maharashtra has been reporting shortages of medical oxygen, essential drugs and life-saving oxygen.

Yesterday, at a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked for extra medical oxygen, adequate supply of anti-Covid vaccines and the permission to import anti-viral Remdesivir to tackle the surge.