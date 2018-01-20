Mumbai Civic Body Demolishes Parts Of 14 More Hotels And Restaurants

"Carrying forward our crackdown against erring eateries, our squads conducted a survey on 548 restaurants/hotels. During the survey, our teams carried out demolition (of illegal portions/extensions) in 14 hotels/restaurants and sealed one over the past two days," said a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
He said owners of 322 hotels and restaurants were served inspection reports and asked to rectify irregularities at their establishments.
Most of these eateries are located in the suburbs of Andheri and Jogeshwari, the official said.
The civic administration has launched a drive against allegedly illegal constructions at restaurants after the December 29 fire at a pub in Kamala Mills Compound killed 14 people.