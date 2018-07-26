Mumbai Boy Stabbed To Death Outside School, Police Say "Over A Girl"

Three men were detained in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that some minors too could be involved in the attack

Mumbai | | Updated: July 26, 2018 22:09 IST
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a school in suburban Bhandup on Thursday. The police suspect that an altercation regarding a girl led to the attack.

Sushil Verma, the victim, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of the school this afternoon.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said a police officer.

Three men were detained in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that some minors too could be involved in the attack.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered and further probe is on.

