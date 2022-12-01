Mumbai Airport Server Down Live Updates: Chaotic Scenes As Passengers Wait To Check In

Mumbai airport server down: Passengers are waiting to check in

The server at Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 has crashed, according to reports. Massive crowds of passengers are waiting to check in. Many tweeted photos of the chaotic scenes at the airport. It is not yet know what exactly is the problem. These server systems are designed with redundancies to prevent a total breakdown.

Here are Mumbai airport server down live updates:

Dec 01, 2022 18:52 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Video From Inside The Terminal

WATCH | Mumbai Airport Chaos After Servers Crash, Check-Ins Hit, Long Queues https://t.co/MrusYYzpLapic.twitter.com/6TmPMaU4Gu - NDTV (@ndtv) December 1, 2022

Dec 01, 2022 18:50 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Chaotic Scenes Inside The Airport

Mumbai Airport Chaos After Servers Crash, Check-Ins Hit, Long Queues https://t.co/Qj4AIqiSLU#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/6VTFWJycHa - NDTV (@ndtv) December 1, 2022

Dec 01, 2022 18:49 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Pic Inside The Terminal

Many passengers at Mumbai airport tweeted they are unable to check-in. Airport officials said they are working on manual check-in, which takes a considerable amount of time compared to the computerised system.

Dec 01, 2022 18:45 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Allocate Additional Time For Check-In

"Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," Mumbai International Airport Ltd, or MIAL, said in a statement.

Dec 01, 2022 18:40 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Flights May Be Affected

Flights are likely to be affected as the server crash will have a cascading effect on schedules.

Dec 01, 2022 18:31 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: CISF Says Manual Boarding Passes Issued

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF, said.

Dec 01, 2022 18:30 (IST) Mumbai Airport Server Down: Manual Check-Ins Likely

There is a way to issue manual passes and operate the check-in process in manual mode. This, however, takes much longer.