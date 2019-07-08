Milind Deora Was 'Ray Of Hope For Mumbai Congress': Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar made her election debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Urmila Matondkar today expressed her disappointment over the resignation of Milind Deora, who yesterday stepped down as chief of the Mumbai unit to take responsibility for the party's poor performance in the national election. The actress, who joined the Congress shortly ahead of the polls, described Mr Deora as a "ray of hope for Mumbai Congress" and warned the party it had a lot of ground to make up on the BJP.

"Disappointed by the resignation of @milinddeora who was a ray of hope for Mumbai congress and changes to come for future betterment. We have lot to be done and very little time," the actress tweeted.

Milind Deora, 42, who replaced Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress chief in March, said he decided to quit the post after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

"I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," Mr Deora said.

The move was criticised by Sanjay Nirupam who questioned the motive behind Milind Deora's resignation.

"A resignation comes with a feeling of sacrifice. But here a moment later, a 'national-level' position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress slumped to a disastrous defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, winning just 52 seats compared to the BJP's 303. In Maharashtra the party managed to win just one seat; both Mr Deora and Ms Matondkar were beaten - by Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena and Gopal Shetty of the BJP, respectively.

In further humiliation, the Congress was beaten to all seven of Mumbai's parliamentary constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a high level committee of the Congress on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

After several weeks of impasse with the party, which implored him to stay, he posted an open letter on social media that listed his reasons for resignation.

The party's Working Committee is yet to officially accept his resignation or choose a new leader.

