Media Professional Cheated Of Rs 50,000 In Cyber Fraud In Mumbai

A 24-year-old female media professional has been duped of nearly Rs 50,000 by a cyber fraudster who sent her emails from a fake ID using her senior's name and asked her to transfer the amount in her bank account, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to a Vakola police station official, the victim works in a private media house.

Last week, the media professional received messages from her senior's email ID asking her to deposit Rs 50,000 in her bank account on an urgent basis, the official said.

Without cross-checking, the woman first transferred Rs 25,000 and then another Rs 24,700 (total Rs 49,700) online in the bank account mentioned in the emails, he said.

After transferring the amount, the victim enquired with her senior and was shocked to know that the latter had not asked for any financial help as mentioned in the emails, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police in suburban Vakola registered an FIR on Tuesday against an unidentified person under the IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

