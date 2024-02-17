Massive Fire Engulfs Houses In Mumbai, Locals Use Buckets To Put It Off

At least ten to fifteen houses were damaged in a massive fire that broke out in Mumbai today morning, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in Govandi's Baiganwadi at around 4 am, the official said.

Fire engines and water tankers have been rushed to the spot to put out the fire and the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The residents were also seen putting out the fire with buckets of water.

Earlier on Friday, more than 20 two-wheelers were damaged in a fire that broke out in an open parking lot in suburban Borivali.