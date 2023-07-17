Bodies Of 2 Boys Drown In Mumbai's Marve Creek Found, Search On For One

Efforts are on to trace another 12-year-old missing boy.

The bodies of two of the three minor boys who were feared drowned in Mumbai's Marve creek were found on Monday morning while search was still on for the one missing boy, officials said.

The bodies of two of the missing boys, both aged 14, were pulled out from the waters this morning and sent to a hospital, the police official said.

Efforts were on to trace another 12-year-old missing boy, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday at 9.38 am when the five boys, in the age group of 12 to 16 years, were playing football, about half-a-kilometre from the sea shore, according to officials.

As per officials, the five boys were playing football and when the football went into the shore, a boy went to get it but started to drown, in order to save him the boys went into the water one by one and were drowned.

While two of them were rescued by some people before the arrival of fire brigade, three others went missing.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police, Coast Guard and Navy divers had rushed to the spot and launched a search operation which was halted on Sunday night.

This morning the rescue operation began around 8:15 am, following the arrival of the diving team from Colaba.

A helicopter was also involved in the search operation, which was called off on Sunday evening.