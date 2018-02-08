Man's Body Without Head And Legs Found In Thane; Wife, Her Brother Held For Murder

Ravindra Shigwan (30) was found killed in Titwala and his body was initially without the head and legs. The missing parts were found on January 30 in a gunny dumped near a creek, Senior Inspector Venkat Andale of the Crime Branch, Thane rural police.
After a painstaking investigation, police established the victim's identify and launched a search for the killers, he said.
The accused were finally tracked down and arrested last night, they said.
The duo was identified as Sushma Shigwan (30) and her brother Gautam Mohite (29), police said.
Investigation revealed Sushma Shigwan and her brother brutally thrashed Ravindra Shigwan, who was drunk, on January 25. The duo then chopped the body into three pieces and dumped them at different places near the creek, they said.
Comments
The duo has been booked for murder.