Man Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death In Maharashtra, Arrested: Cops

The victim was harassed mentally and physically for dowry. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Mumbai's Dharavi, the police said today.

The woman, identified as Roshni Saroj, was pregnant, added Mumbai police.

Officials said that the incident took place on February 11 morning in Dharavi. The victim's husband Kanhaiyalal Saroj has been arrested in connection to the incident, the Mumbai police said.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Roshni's mother-in-law and father-in-law on the complaint of Roshni's father Suresh Saroj.

Suresh Saroj alleged that Roshni was first strangled to death and then faked to be hanging.

The victim was harassed mentally and physically for dowry. Initial probe shows that the woman was strangled to death, officials said while adding that they were further looking into the incident.

