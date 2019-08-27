Man Kills Mumbai Vendor, 63, For Objecting Against Littering: Police

The accused has been arrested, police said (Representational)

A vendor was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a footpath dweller in south Mumbai when the former objected to the latter littering near his stall, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested.

On Monday morning, Mohammed Ali, 63, a coconut seller in Marine Lines, had an argument with the accused Rajesh Vishwakarma who was littering the place near his stall, a police official said.

Enraged, Vishwakarma, 30, attacked the old man with a bamboo and also hit his head with a paver block.

Mohammed Ali died in the hospital, the official said.

The accused has been booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Azad Maidan Police, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.