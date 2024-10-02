Man Jumps From Mumbai's Atal Setu, Body Recovered In Navi Mumbai

CCTV footage from the Atal Setu control room revealed the incident,

The body of a 40-year-old banker who stopped his car on Mumbai's Atal Setu and jumped into the sea was recovered on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The man has been identified as Sushant Chakravarti.

Officials confirmed Chakravarti's identity, and Navi Mumbai's JNPT police have registered a case under an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated further investigation.

His identity was confirmed through CCTV footage, as well as the ring on his hand, his car keys, and the watch he was wearing. The police then informed his family.

Shivdi police received information that Chakravarti had jumped into the sea from the Atal Setu bridge. Upon reaching the scene, they recovered a car parked at the edge of the bridge from where he had jumped.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to Chakravarti. He lived with his wife and daughter in Mumbai's Parel area and worked as a deputy manager at a government bank in Hutatma Chowk, Mumbai's Fort area.

The Shivdi police called Chakravarti's wife to the police station for questioning. She informed them that he had been under stress due to work in the past few days. However, no suicide note or related information was found on his mobile phone.

On Monday morning, Chakravarti left home, saying he was going to work. Instead of heading to the bank, he went to Atal Setu and jumped into the sea.

CCTV footage from the Atal Setu control room revealed that the incident occurred at 9:57 AM. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and efforts to find him were immediately initiated with the help of speedboats.

