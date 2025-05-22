Man Illegally Enters Salman Khan's House, Says "Want To Meet Actor"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 23-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar Singh, illegally entered Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, claiming he wanted to meet the actor. He was arrested after being confronted by security. Mr Khan has heightened security due to past threats and incidents.

A 23-year-old man illegally entered Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai - Galaxy Apartments - earlier this week, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, entered the house on May 20 at around 7:15 pm.

According to the police, Singh was first seen roaming around Mr Khan's house in Bandra around 9:45 am. The police officer deployed for Mr Khan's security asked him to leave. Angered by this, Singh threw his mobile phone on the ground and broke it. The same day in the evening, Singh entered the Galaxy Apartments in a car belonging to a person living in the same building. However, he was stopped by the police again, and this time, they handed him over to the Bandra police, officials said.

During interrogation, Singh told the police that he wanted to meet the actor. "The police were not letting me meet him so I was trying to hide," he said.

Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was arrested, and a case was filed against him. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Salman Khan has been under a high security cover since the attack at his house last year. He was upgraded to Y+ security after the firing incident.

On April 14 last year, two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots at Mr Khan's Bandra residence and fled the spot.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post and also said it was responsible for Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique's murder - the 66-year-old politician who was known to be close to Salman Khan. The gangster, who is in prison, has a long-standing feud with the actor and has issued him multiple threats in the past. The feud originates from the Blackbuck shooting case as the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred.

Mr Khan has also received many death threats over the past years, especially after he was convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case.

Earlier this year, he received a death threat through a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli. In the threatening message, the accused warned to kill the actor by entering his house and blowing up his car with a bomb.

A case has been filed at the Worli Police Station against an unknown person who sent the message, officials said.