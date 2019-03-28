Man Hit On Head With Cement Block By Drunk Co-Workers In Mumbai, Dies

The police had found the body of a man in his thirties in Mazgaon area on March 25. He was later identified as Abdul Rehman, a ship worker.

Mumbai | | Updated: March 28, 2019 22:21 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Hit On Head With Cement Block By Drunk Co-Workers In Mumbai, Dies

Police have arrested the man's two co-workers. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

Two men have been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly killing a co-worker following a tiff during a drinking session, a senior police official said Thursday.

The police had found the body of a man in his thirties in Mazgaon area on March 25. He was later identified as Abdul Rehman, a ship worker.

After learning that he and two of his co-workers had purchased beer from a nearby shop when he was last seen alive, police arrested Shivananda (34) and Raja Halder Wednesday night.

The two allegedly admitted that they had a fight over a trivial issue after getting drunk, and Shivananda hit Rehman on head with a cement block, causing his death.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

man killed by co-workersMumbai
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ShopianMasood AzharPulwamaHD KumaraswamyElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsMamata BanerjeeNitin GadkariShatrughan SinhaOnePlus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................