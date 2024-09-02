Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing Girl, Threatening Her With Acid Attack In Mumbai

When she resisted, he threatened her with acid attack, police said (Representational)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and threatening to attack her with acid in Mumbai's Bhoiwada locality, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Bhoiwada police station official, the accused, Dashrath Ashok Ramane, stalked the 14-year-old girl, often tried to get close to her and harassed her on multiple occasions between August 6 and August 28.

On August 28, the accused followed the girl -- a student -- and grabbed her hand. When she resisted, he threatened her with acid attack, said the official.

Fed up with constant harassment, the girl told her parents about the ordeal. Following this, her parents caught Ramane and brought him to the Bhoiwada Police Station, where they lodged a complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the man under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to stalking, molestation and criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police subsequently placed Ramane under arrest, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)