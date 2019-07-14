Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Obscene Messages To TV News Anchor

During probe, police found that the Facebook account had been created in West Bengal. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly sending sending obscene messages to a woman anchor of a television news channel in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Mumbai's Cuffe Parade police arrested the accused, identified as Atanu Ravindra Kumar, an unemployed man, the official said.

The incident came to light after the TV anchor approached the Cuffe Parade police station a few days ago, he said.

"In the complaint, she said that the accused was sending obscene messages to her from his Facebook profile. When she blocked him, he created three more profiles and again started sending similar messages," he added.

Thereafter, the woman shared the matter with her husband, following which the latter rebuked the accused online. But after that he started sending abusive messages to the couple, the official said.

Fed up with the online harassment, the anchor registered a complaint with Cuffe Parade police against him, he said.

Accordingly an offence was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 66 of Information and Technology Act.

During probe, police found that the Facebook account had been created in West Bengal. Accordingly, a team went there and arrested the accused, he said.

The accused was produced before a court Saturday, which remanded him in police custody till Tuesday, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.