Man Allegedly Raped Daughter For 3 Years, Arrested After Wife Filed Case

The accused, 38, a resident of Pasthal village in Palghar was arrested on Thursday, they said.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 09, 2018 18:47 IST
The accused lived with his second wife and the victim, daughter from his first wife (Representational)

Palghar: 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for three years in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused lived with his second wife and the victim, daughter from his first wife, police said.

"The accused and his first wife got separated years back and their daughter was living with him," Sarjerao Kumbhar, inspector of Tarapur police station said.

"The accused sexually assaulted his daughter on multiple occasions since 2015. He used to threaten the victim against disclosing it to anyone," he said.

The girl finally shared her ordeal with her step-mother, who lodged a complaint against the accused after which he was arrested.

