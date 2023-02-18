Man, 73, Wanted In Robbery Case, Arrested After 32 Years: Mumbai Cops

He had been declared a fugitive by the court, cops said. (Representational)

A 73-year-old man wanted in a case of robbery registered in suburban Borivali 32 years ago was arrested on Saturday, city police said.

The accused was arrested from neighbouring Bhayander where he was living, said an official of Borivali police station.

He had been declared a fugitive by the Dindoshi court in the city and police had been asked to produce him before the court.

The alleged robbery had taken place in 1990. He has been now arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity), 120-B (conspiracy).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)