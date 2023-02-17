Man, 62, Arrested In Fraud Case 25 Years After Committing Crime: Mumbai Cops

The accused was 37-years-old when he committed the crime. (Representational)

Mumbai police has arrested a 62-year-old man who was missing for the last 25 years in a fake cheque case.

The case had been registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, who was then 37, had tried to cheat a camera company by giving a fake cheque of Rs 50,000 for purchasing 40 cameras, he said.

He was released on bail, but later stopped attending the court and became untraceable, the official said.

The main accused in the case, at whose instance he had given the cheque, had been arrested.

Recently, police got a tip-off that the missing man was living in Achchod village in Bharuch district, Gujarat. A Mumbai police team visited Bharuch and arrested him with the help of Gujarat Police, the official said.

