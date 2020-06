The earthquake hit north of Mumbai at around 11.51 am (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale struck 103 km north of Mumbai today.

"An earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am," said National Center for Seismology.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

Further, details are awaited.