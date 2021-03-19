Maharashtra Home Minister Meets Sharad Pawar, Briefs Him About Sachin Waze Case

Meeting between Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sharad Pawar (in pic) lasted 2 hours

Facing criticism over the handling of Mumbai police official Sachin Waze's case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and briefed him about the developments related to it among other issues.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours.

"He was briefed about the last development about Mumbai (the Sachin Waze case) and also about the developments on the explosives found in a car outside (industrialist) Mukesh Ambani's house," Mr Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP, told reporters.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and the state government is cooperating with the NIA.

"Whoever is guilty will be punished. But till the time the NIA does not complete the probe, I would not be able to comment. Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe," Mr Deshmukh said.

He had come under criticism over the handling of the Sachin Waze case.

Responding to a question whether Mr Deshmukh would be removed, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday had said, "This is news to me."

"We do not believe that (an arrest of Sachin Waze) will impact the state government," Sharad Pawar had added.

Anil Deshmukh said certain industries are keen to set up their units in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport MIHAN, Nagpur. He said his meeting with the NCP president was to seek his help from the Commerce and Industry ministry in this regard.

The meeting with Sharad Pawar comes two days after the transfer of Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Sachin Waze was arrested by the (NIA) for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Sachin Waze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio.

Mansukh Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

Sachin Waze, a 1990-batch officer, was earlier suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus. Later, he joined the Shiv Sena.

However, he was reinstated last year.



