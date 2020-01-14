Uddhav Thackeray Orders Probe Over 'Irregularities' In Mumbai Hospital

Uddhav Thackeray ordered to set up a committee to probe the Mumbai hospital irregularities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered setting up of a committee to look into alleged irregularities at the Wadia Hospital, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also ordered transfer of Rs 46 crore to the hospital so that suspended services can be resumed, she added.

"The Chief Minister has decided to set up a committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Wadia hospital. He however also offered relief for the hospital by ordering transfer of Rs 46 crore so that the suspended services can be started again," Ms Kishori told reporters.

The hospital will receive the funds by Thursday evening, said the mayor.

Wadia Hospital's chief executive officer Mini Bodhanwala said that Thackeray had assured that all the issues would be resolved.

"We will start the suspended services as soon as we get the money," she added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alleged that the hospital is violating the condition attached to its land lease that fifty per cent of the beds should be reserved for the poor and families of mill workers. It also alleged other irregularities.