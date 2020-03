Maharashtra Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station.

Maharashtra Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Shankarseth Terminus.

Jagannath Shankarseth was an industrialist and educationist in the early 19th Century. He was one of the first directors of India's first railway company.

Shiv Sena has been long demanding to change the name of Mumbai Central Terminus after Shankar.