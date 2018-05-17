Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad Arrests Terror Suspect Faisal Mirza's Aide According to sources, terror handler Farookh Devadiwala has also been detained in Dubai.

Mumbai: After the arrest of terror suspect Faisal Mirza, the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad or ATS on Wednesday arrested one more person from Gujarat. ATS sources said the suspect was in touch with Mirza who was arrested from Mumbai on May 11.



According to sources, terror handler Farookh Devadiwala has also been detained in Dubai. Sources also said he now holds a Pakistani passport. India had issued a red corner notice against Devadiwala in 2008.



The police said both Faisal Mirza and the suspect were in touch with Devadiwala. The Maharashtra ATS had earlier arrested 32-year-old Mirza from Jogeshwari in Mumbai. The organization said he was planning terror attacks in Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and had been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for conspiracy, recruiting for acts of terror and being a member of a terrorist organization.



The ATS also said Mirza had left for Sharjah earlier this year after telling his family that he was going to look for a job there while staying with his uncle. The police said this 'uncle' of Mirza was Devadiwala who has been evading arrest for years now.



The ATS further said they received a valuable tip off from the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force or STF before the arrest. The STF's input was crucial in leading them to Faisal. However, after his arrest, two other suspects have gone underground.



Mirza had booked a ticket on Pakistan International airlines flight from Dubai to Nairobi via Karachi to avoid detection by the authorities. But instead of flying the entire distance, he alighted in Karachi to attend terror training camps. The ATS has seized his passport, mobile phone and even airline tickets.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni had told NDTV, "On the basis of secret information Maharashtra ATS conducted a search operation in the western suburbs of Mumbai. We have taken the custody of one youngster and after a detailed enquiry it has been revealed that the youngster received training in Pakistan for making bombs, IEDs, weapon training and suicide attacks. An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act."



Mirza's family said they were under the impression that he had gone to Sharjah in search of a job and believe he is innocent.



The ATS had denied reports that top politicians were on Mirza's radar but are still questioning him. ATS Chief Atulchandra Kulkarni had told NDTV, "It is a matter of huge concern that these training camps exist across the border. Cross border terrorism is as much a threat as it was earlier and the terrorists have devised new methods to recruit."



