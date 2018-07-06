LTT-Madurai Express Derailed At Khandala, No Casualties Reported

The derailment of Madurai Express caused the cancellation of 4 trains (Representational)

A sleeper class coach of Madurai Express derailed at Khandala railway station on Mumbai-Pune route in the early hours today, an official said.



Nobody was injured in the incident, although it led to cancellation of four trains and diversion of another.



"The incident occurred at 2:44 am when seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) of 11043 LTT-Madurai Express derailed while entering platform no 1 of Khandala station. Since the train was moving at a very low speed, no passenger was injured," a senior official of the Central Railway said.



Khandala railway station is located 123 km from Mumbai.



"Soon after the derailment, an accident relief train was pressed into service. The express train resumed its journey around 6 am," he said.



