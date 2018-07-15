Local Trains Stopped For 30 Minutes In Mumbai Over Subway Cave-In Fears

Railway traffic was stopped for some time and engineers checked the subway thoroughly before giving it the all clear, a Western Railway tweet informed.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 15, 2018 22:19 IST
Western Railway is in the process of inspecting bridges above tracks as part of safety audit

Mumbai: 

Train operations on Western Railway's suburban line was stopped for about half an hour today after the Railways was informed by a commuter about "soil erosion" at a subway between Khar and Santacruz
stations, an official said.

Suburban trains started plying on the Up and Down Harbour route at 5:45pm and on the Fast and Slow corridor between 5:50pm and 5:52pm, a Western Railway official said.

Western Railway is in the process of inspecting bridges above its tracks as part of a safety audit that was ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal following the collapse of a portion of a bridge at Andheri station on July 3. 

