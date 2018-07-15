Local Trains Stopped For 30 Minutes In Mumbai Over Subway Cave-In Fears

Western Railway is in the process of inspecting bridges above tracks as part of safety audit

Train operations on Western Railway's suburban line was stopped for about half an hour today after the Railways was informed by a commuter about "soil erosion" at a subway between Khar and Santacruz

stations, an official said.

Railway traffic was stopped for some time and engineers checked the subway thoroughly before giving it the all clear, a Western Railway tweet informed.

Suburban trains started plying on the Up and Down Harbour route at 5:45pm and on the Fast and Slow corridor between 5:50pm and 5:52pm, a Western Railway official said.

Western Railway is in the process of inspecting bridges above its tracks as part of a safety audit that was ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal following the collapse of a portion of a bridge at Andheri station on July 3.