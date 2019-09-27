'Sharad Pawar Targeted By Vindictive Government,' Tweets Rahul Gandhi

Sharad Pawar volunteered to appear before the ED on Thursday. (File)

Large gatherings are banned in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai ahead of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's visit to Enforcement Directorate office today in a money laundering case.

Mr Pawar has not been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, but the senior opposition leader on Thursday said he would appear before the agency before he gets busy with the state elections, less than a month away.

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he said.

