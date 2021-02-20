Follow Covid Rules Or Face Lockdown, Mumbai Mayor Warns Residents

If the surge in daily coronavirus figures is not stemmed and people don't follow Covid protocols, Mumbai may have to face another lockdown, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said. The warning comes a day after Maharashtra reported over 6,000 Covid cases.

In a stern message to the people of the city, she said to avoid the lockdown, all coronavirus protocols will have to be followed strictly.

"If you are lax (in following anti-coronavirus measures) and numbers continue to increase, then lockdown will have to be imposed. If you want to avoid this, follow the rules strictly," she told NDTV.

Ms Pedneker said the coronavirus situation in Mumbai is "serious" and the Brihanmumbai Corporation - the city's municipal body - is doing all it can to bring it under control.

To increase awareness among the masses about the resurgence of the virus, Ms Pedneker today distributed masks in the city.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths. It was after nearly three months, the worst-hit state in the country reported over 6,000 cases.

Experts say several cases of coronavirus mutations have been found in the state.

India, which had been reporting close to a lakh daily coronavirus cases last year, was recording less than 10,000 cases until a few days ago. The overall Covid figures are now showing a steady growth.

The Centre today said five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases.

"In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state," it said.

The latest surge in cases is a matter of concern for the Centre, which last month announced that India had flattened the coronavirus curve.