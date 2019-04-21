63-Year-Old Doctor Arrested In Mumbai For Molesting Minor: Police

The doctor was produced in court Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody (Representational0)

A 63-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at his residence in suburban Khar, a senior police official said Saturday.

The survivor's mother told police that she had left her house keys with the accused and had asked her 14-year-old daughter to collect it from there, an official said.

"According to the survivor's mother, the doctor hugged and kissed the survivor when she went to collect the keys. She has told police that the incident happened on April 14," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code and the doctor was arrested Friday night, he added.

The doctor was produced in court Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, his lawyer Laxman Kanal said.

Kanal told court that the complaint against the doctor was filed at the instigation of the latter's housing society members.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.