Watch: Nurses Dance To 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' At Mumbai Hospital

Healthcare professionals are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, treating and caring for patients. On International Nurses Day on Tuesday, everyone sent out wishes to the frontline warriors. Nurses themselves wished colleagues across the country, saying that with sheer determination, the war against the coronavirus will be won. To mark the day, authorities at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital made a video of nurses dancing to the song "Hum Honge Kamyaab" (we shall overcome someday).

A Twitter user commented the video made him cry, and added that healthcare warriors are “keeping India alive”.

Another said it was like a "war zone" at the hospitals across the country.

But Harihar Goswami was unimpressed by nurses dancing to songs. He said nurses “already have a lot on their plate”, and they should not be made to do this.

The International Nurses Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an iconic nurse. This year, its theme is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare”.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nurses account for more than half of the world's healthcare workers. Most of the time, the struggle and physical hardships that nurses have to go through remain unnoticed. During this pandemic, apart from helping in the treatment, nurses have also taken up the challenge of keeping the morale of Covid patients high.

A number of celebrities, including former cricketers - Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, have shared messages on social media to congratulate the nursing community for the hard work they are putting in to ensure people remain safe and recover from the deadly disease.

Nurses worldwide deserve our gratitude and respect.