'Following Signals Always Helps': Mumbai Police Congratulate Team India

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India for defeating Pakistan at World Cup match

Mumbai Police, known for their witty tweets, congratulated Team India for inflicting a humiliating 89-run defeat on Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match on Sunday at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

After Team India's win, Mumbai Police's tweet read, "Did not we tell you, following the signals always helps?"

The tweet posted by Mumbai Police for the Indian team prior to the match read, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do." It had a picture of a 'green signal'.

Green colour signifies the jersey of Pakistan, as also the "go" light at traffic signals. The Mumbai Police tweet was "liked" by at least 2480 people and retweeted 413 times.

Mumbai Police is quite active on Twitter and they keep on posting messages that are often witty. The aim of these messages is to spread awareness on a range of issues like traffic rules, cybercrime, etc, with a dose of humour.

At the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India has already won matches against South Africa and Australia. The match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

This was India's seventh World Cup triumph over Pakistan.