Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning.

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai today, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for tomorrow predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, civic officials said.

"The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph in the next 24 hours," as per the daily weather forecast issued today morning.

Amid the orange alert today for Mumbai, the island city and suburbs have been receiving heavy downpours since morning.

Mumbai city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging, but other areas in the metropolis didn't report any major inundation during the day.

The heavy rain slowed down road traffic in Mumbai city and suburbs but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays, officials said.

