Heatwave Warning For Mumbai, 5 Other Maharashtra Districts

The Indian Metrological Department or IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, with temperatures expected to reach up to 39 degree Celcius over the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature in most parts of Mumbai was recorded above 37 degrees Celsius over Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has released a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

The heatwave conditions in these districts are likely to ease by Thursday, IMD said.

"We have issued a severe heatwave warning for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region," an official said.

As per the IMD, a severe heatwave in a coastal station, like Mumbai, is declared when the daytime maximum temperature is above 37 degrees Celsius.

