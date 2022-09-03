Week After Mumbai Girl's Body Found In Suitcase, 2 Arrested From Gujarat

The school student's body was found in Mumbai with multiple stab wounds on August 26. (Representational)

A week after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed in a suitcase dumped along the road in Valiv area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police probing the crime arrested two men from Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the 14-year-old school student from Andheri in Mumbai with multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a suitcase abandoned in roadside bushes near Naigaon on August 26.

The girl went missing on August 25 after leaving for her school, following which a case of kidnapping was registered by Mumbai Police.

The initial investigation pointed to the role of two men in the murder of the girl, the police official said.

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police released pictures of two suspects aged around 21.

The accused duo was arrested from Palanpur in Gujarat on Friday night, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder is under investigation.