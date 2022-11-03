Girl, 1, Kidnapped In Mumbai, To Be Sold In Telangana, Rescued; 2 Arrested

The arrested women are residents of Nehrunagar in Mumbai, he said.

A one-year-old girl kidnapped from the city four days ago has been rescued and two women have been arrested in this connection, police said today.

The women were allegedly trying to sell the toddler in Telangana.

The girl was abducted from Santacruz, a western suburb of Mumbai, on October 30, said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

She was rescued from Solapur railway station in southern Maharashtra on Wednesday, he told reporters here.

Two women, who were allegedly involved in her abduction and who tried to sell her in Telangana but failed, were arrested, he said.

The case was cracked by the Mumbai police's crime branch with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Phansalkar said.

The arrested women are residents of Nehrunagar in Mumbai, he said, adding that further probe was on.

