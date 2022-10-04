Video: After Bengaluru And Bhopal, Garba Fervour Arrives At Mumbai Airport

A video of people performing garba at Mumbai Airport has gone viral on social media. It was shared by music entrepreneur and DJ Nikhil Chinapa on Twitter.

The clip opens with ground staff members and passengers grooving to the beats of Chogada, from the film Loveyatri. We can also spot fellow passengers and airline staff applauding the performance. The video ends with Nikhil Chinapa praising the “amazing” performance.

Along with the clip, Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Breaking news: this is happening at Mumbai Airport right now.”



The post became an instant hit on the social media platform.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, replying to the post, said, “The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you, Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again.”

A user said, “Would be thrilled to see it happening at all airports...Happy Maha Navami.”

A person pointed, “Housekeeping/crew everyone dancing together.”

Many have said that the performance is “lovely”.

Meanwhile, a user came up with a request. “Very beautiful....keep it up. Decorate huge rangoli on Diwali too,” he wrote.

“Awesome as long as it's not disturbing anyone,” read a comment.

A user has shared a similar scene shot at Bengaluru airport.

Last Thursday on Bengaluru Airport. pic.twitter.com/DPIWfcZuN8 — Mukesh (@mukeshkumar024) October 4, 2022

Well, this is not the only video that has cropped up on social media during the Navratri festivities. A clip featuring employees, passengers and security personnel dancing to garba tunes at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport created a lot of noise.

Meanwhile, today is the last day of the Navratri festivities. The nine-day-long Utsav will end with Dussehra, on October 5.