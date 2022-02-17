Fire In 2-Storey Residential Building In Mumbai, No One Injured

At least four fire engines were pressed into service, fire was extinguished by around 8.35 pm

A fire broke out in a two-storey residential building in Kamathipura area of Nagpada in central Mumbai on Thursday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7.15 pm on the second floor of the structure located on Maulana Azad Road in the fifth lane of Kamathipura, a fire brigade official said.

At least four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished by around 8.35 pm, he said.

"There was no report of any injury," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.