Fire Breaks Out At Big Bazaar Store In Mumbai, 5 Fire Engines At Spot

Firefighting operations are still on. No casualties have been reported. (Representational)

A fire broke today afternoon in a Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai's Matunga West area officials said.

At least five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance and several Fire Brigade personnel have reached the spot. Firefighting operations are still on.

People inside the store at the time of the fire managed to rush out to safety. No casualties have been reported yet.

