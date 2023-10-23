Explained: Why Mumbai's Air Quality Has Worsened And What Is Being Done

Weather changes have severely impacted air quality in Mumbai

Mumbai's air quality has deteriorated recently with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being above 200 (poor) at several places in the city in the past few days. Air quality in the city worsened nearly two weeks after the end of the monsoon.

Why Has Mumbai's Air Quality Worsened?

The city last week recorded a rise in the temperature with the average daily maximum temperature ranging from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

"Climate change is adversely affecting the air quality of the Mumbai metropolitan area, including the Mumbai region," the Mumbai civic body said last week.

The air quality index in Mumbai, which was in the "good category" earlier this month, has now been ranging between the "moderate" and "poor" categories.

There are six AQI categories -- good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor, and severe.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 are "satisfactory", 101 and 200 are "moderate", 201 and 300 are "poor", 301 and 400 are "very poor", and 401 and 450 are "severe".

What Is Being Done To Improve Mumbai's Air Quality?

The Mumbai civic body -- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -- has taken several steps to improve the city's air quality. To control dust, mist machines have been installed at various locations, including Worli Sea Face, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park, and the World Trade Center.

Weather changes have severely impacted air quality in Mumbai Metropolitan City and Mumbai Metropolitan Region too. Municipal Commissioner & Administrator of BMC, Shri Iqbal Singh Chahal, has directed the implementation of measures to address the issue of air quality.

In view of the alarming air pollution levels in the city, the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting last week and warned they would stop construction -- be it a private site or a government project -- if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken.

At the meeting, he suggested various measures like compulsory use of 35-feet high iron sheet enclosures around construction sites and covering under-construction buildings with green cloth or jute sheets on all sides.

Sprinkler systems should be provided at all construction sites within 15 days and anti-smog guns should be provided within 30 days, the BMC said.

The civic body is also going to operate anti-smog guns on 50 to 60 major roads.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC would also depute experts to verify the level of pollution caused by refineries in the city.