Protests At Mumbai Hospital Over Assault On Doctor, Caught On Video

The mass protest called by the doctors of JJ Hospital in Mumbai over the alleged assault of their colleagues by a patient's relatives entered its third day. Several doctors of the city's Sion Hospital also joined them today to demand immediate action with respect to their safety. "We'll continue our protest till our demands are accepted by the government, but no emergency services will be impacted," the doctors said.



The doctors have been demanding security personnel in every ward and strict action against the accused after two resident doctors, including a woman, were allegedly beaten up by the relatives of a patient who died during treatment.



Zaida Sanaullah Sheikh, 45, was being treated for a gall bladder ailment. On Saturday, when the woman passed away, her family alleged negligence, and thrashed Dr Atish Parikh and a woman doctor, police said.



They also allegedly damaged hospital property and assaulted a nurse and a few others in the ward. The CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

In the video, at least two men can be seen raining blows on the hospital staff. Police personnel inside the hospital managed to catch hold of the attackers, but the doctors demanded a permanent solution to the problem and went on an indefinite strike.



"Both doctors and a policeman were injured in the incident. Four people have been arrested, the fifth accused is missing. We have registered a case," a police officer said.



The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) alleged that despite repeated requests, there was no adequate security at the hospitals in the state.



Dr Sarang Donarkar, the association's chief, wrote to the Dean of JJ Hospital, alleging that the number of security personnel has been reduced to half.



Last year, over 3,000 doctors in Maharashtra went on strike for five days after more than two incidents of attacks on doctors were reported. Doctors at Delhi's AIIMS's emergency department wore helmets in support to their striking counterparts in Maharashtra.



