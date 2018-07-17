Devendra Fadnavis Assures Strict Action After Cave-In In Mumbai's Wadala

The chief minister said the government would convey sentiments of the members to the court(File)

The Maharashtra government has assured the assembly it will take strict action against those who would be held responsible by a court-appointed committee probing the last month's cave-in of a compound wall in Wadala area of Mumbai.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Bombay High Court is monitoring the matter and it had appointed a court commissioner in July 2017.



The Dosti Blossom Co-operative Housing Society had approached the HC against the grant of permissions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to Dosti Realty for constructing a multi-storeyed building in Wadala. After that the court commissioner was appointed.



"The state has very less scope in this case as the High Court has already instructed director of the IIT-Bombay to probe the cause of the cave-in.



