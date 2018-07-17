Devendra Fadnavis Assures Strict Action After Cave-In In Mumbai's Wadala

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Bombay High Court is monitoring the matter and it had appointed a court commissioner in July 2017.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 17, 2018 10:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Devendra Fadnavis Assures Strict Action After Cave-In In Mumbai's Wadala

The chief minister said the government would convey sentiments of the members to the court(File)

Nagpur: 

The Maharashtra government has assured the assembly it will take strict action against those who would be held responsible by a court-appointed committee probing the last month's cave-in of a compound wall in Wadala area of Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Bombay High Court is monitoring the matter and it had appointed a court commissioner in July 2017.

The Dosti Blossom Co-operative Housing Society had approached the HC against the grant of permissions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to Dosti Realty for constructing a multi-storeyed building in Wadala. After that the court commissioner was appointed.

"The state has very less scope in this case as the High Court has already instructed director of the IIT-Bombay to probe the cause of the cave-in.

"The government will act on the report and we will take strict action against whoever is held responsible by the IIT (which is probing the incident)," Mr Fadnavis told the Lower House.

The chief minister said the government would convey the sentiments of the members of the House to the court.

The compound wall of the Lloyd building, located adjacent to the construction site of Dosti Realty, had caved-in on June 25, burying several vehicles in the debris.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Wadala Cave-In IncidentDevendra FadnavisMumbai Road Cave-In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................