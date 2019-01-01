Delivery Boy Given Rs 1 Lakh For Saving 10 People In Mumbai Hospital Fire

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday gave a monetary award of Rs 1 lakh to the boy.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday gave a monetary award of Rs 1 lakh to the food delivery boy who saved lives of 10 persons during the fire incident at Mumbai's ESIC hospital.

Mr Gangwar honoured Siddrameshwar Siddharam Humanabade, a food delivery boy who has acted as a saviour in helping the fire victims of the tragic fire accident at ESIC Hospital at Andheri, Mumbai on December 17, 2018, the labour ministry said in a release.

He saved lives of 10 persons beyond the call of his duty, it further said.

"It is also praiseworthy to mention that Siddrameshwar contiuned his selfless service for rescuing the victims until he started feeling uncomfortable due to inhaling of toxic gases due to the fire. In recognition of his courage, selfless nature and missionary zeal, I am also pleased to reward Siddrameshwar a sum of Rs 1 lakh," Mr Gangwar said.

Though not an employee of ESIC, Siddrameshwar has set an example for the whole ESIC team working in hospitals and other units and to the country as a whole in times of such crisis, the minister added.

The massive fire at ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri killed nine people.