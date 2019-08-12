7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Bike: Mumbai Police

A search is on for the motorcycle rider and the pillion passenger (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding motorbike in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The girl, Afreen Rabadi, was playing outside her residence at Dadar Parsi Colony in Central Mumbai when the mishap took place on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Two unidentified persons were on the motorcycle and they fell down following the accident, he said. The two later left the spot.

The girl was injured after being hit by the motorbike and taken to a nearby clinic where she was given preliminary treatment and sent home, the official said.

The minor later complained of pain and was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Sunday, he said.

The same day, her mother Meher Rabadi, 47, lodged a complaint with the Matunga police station, the official said.

Acting on her complaint, an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified motorbike riders, he said.

A search is on for the motorcycle rider and the pillion passenger, the official added.

