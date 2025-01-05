Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed, Hit With Iron Rod In Mumbai Road Rage Incident

Actor Raghav Tiwari, known for his role in 'Crime Patrol', was recently attacked by a biker with whom he collided while crossing a road in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place on December 30 in the Versova area.

According to the actor, he got down from his friend's car and began crossing the road when he collided with the accused biker. He immediately apologised to the accused but the latter started abusing him. "I asked him why he was abusing me...After this, he got down from his bike in anger and stabbed me twice. He then kicked me in the stomach...I fell to the ground. He pulled out a liquor bottle and an iron rod from his bike's trunk to hit me," Tiwari explained.

The accused even slapped the actor, he said. Following this, in self-defence, the actor picked up a piece of wood and hit the biker's hand, Tiwari added.

"The bottle fell from his hand...but that angered him even more and he hit my head with an iron rod twice," the actor said.

The accused fled the spot immediately.

Tiwari said that his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the actor, the accused seemed like a 'professional knife attacker'.

He alleged that went to the police station to register a case against the man but the police did not listen. "The police collected CCTV footage, but even then they did not make any arrest," he said.

The actor, who has also worked in many Bollywood films, claimed that the accused was identified as Mohammad Zaid - allegedly the son of director Parvez Shaikh, reported news agency IANS.